Ibrahimovic Set To Leave Manchester United

Manchester United Coach, Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Veteran Striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will leave Manchester United at the end of the season.

Ibrahimovic scored 29 goals for Manchester United last season before a Knee Injury ended his season in April.

"We all think it's his last season at Manchester United and it will be a very personal decision for him to play or to stop," said Mourinho.

"I think he wants the right of choosing his life, his future, such an amazing player and amazing career. [It's a shame] that only that awful injury at the wrong moment broke a fantastic couple of seasons he could, and should, have had with us. This season is really different for him.

The Portuguese gaffer also confirmed that the Swede Legend is not injured

He's not injured. Does he feel totally happy, ready and convinced that he's in condition to help the team in this moment? No. But he's such an honest guy and such a champion, he only wants to be back with that feeling of 'I'm totally ready for it'.

"So he's working hard and hopefully his evolution brings him to that level. He wants to have a positive answer."