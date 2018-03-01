Neymar Ruled Out For 3 Months

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has arrived in Brazil where he will undergo surgery on Saturday Morning. Neymar fractured a metatarsal and sprained his ankle during Sunday's 3-0 win over Marseille, and is expected to be out of action for up to three months which means he faces a race to be fit for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

According to Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

Lasmar said: 'Neymar suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal, it is an important fracture in a foot bone. The operation will be in Belo Horizonte on Saturday morning, and the recovery takes from two and a half months to three months.

'Neymar is sad but understands that he has no alternative now. He will devote himself to being well as soon as possible. We will do our best to get him ready as soon as possible.'

Meanwhile, Paris Saint Germaine have released a statement confirming Neymar's Surgery

A statement on the club's official website on Wednesday read: 'After an initial treatment period of three days in line with a strict medical protocol, a joint decision has been taken between the medical staffs of both Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team.

'In accordance with the player, it has been decided that Neymar Jr will undergo surgery in Brazil at the end of this week.

'He will be operated on by Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar, accompanied by Professor Saillant, representing PSG.'

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in a world record deal in the summer and the Brazilian has scored 27 Goals in 35 Appearances for the Paris based Club.