Guardiola wins First Trophy in England

Manchester City spanked Arsenal 3-0 in the carabao Cup Final on Sunday to hand Pep Guardiola his First taste of glory on English Soil.

Sergio Aguero gave City an 18th-minute lead when he took full advantage of Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi's lax defending to finish pass Ospina .

Arsenal offered little going Forward as the citizens were in their imperious best, Kompany marshalled the defence with guile and vigour to neutralize the threat of Arsenal winter signing, Aubameyang.

The First Half ended 1-0 in favour of Manchester City before Kompany increased the lead in the 60th minute.

David Silva put the icing on the cake when he scored a spectacular goal to hand Arsenal their biggest defeat in a Cup Final.

Guardiola has dedicated the Victory to the Club

"The first half was not good - too many mistakes with simple passes - but the second half we played with more courage, more personality. That is why we were outstanding after the break.

"It was so important we won this after going out of the FA Cup. Now we have to focus absolutely on the Premier League and trying to win the games we need to win the title and try and progress to the Champions League quarter-final.

"This win is not for me, it's for Manchester City."

Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger refused to blame his players, but he admitted that City were the better side

"When you lose a game like that everything is questioned - the players, the team, the personalities.

"But we played against a good side, you cannot say that we played against an average side. They dominate the Premier League and they have good players. It is difficult to come back."