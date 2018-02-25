Manchester United Beat Chelsea to Maintain Second Position

Manchester United came back from a goal down to beat Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Willian gave Chelsea the lead after finishing a lovely counter attacking move which he started ,but Romelu Lukaku restored parity for Manchester United few minutes later.

The first half ended 1-1, Chelsea will feel hard done by the fact that Morata hit the bar in the early stage of the game, the blues were clearly the better side in the first half.

Manchester United came out stronger and better in the second half dominating possession to peg Chelsea to their half.

Jose Mourinho made his first substitution by taken off Anthony Martial for Jesse Lingard , the decision which will eventually hand United all three points.

Antonio Conte responded by taken Eden Hazard for Pedro a decision which handed United the initiative to dominate the game.

Few Minutes Later, Jesse Lingard headed in Lukaku's cross to give Manchester United the lead.

Morata's goal was chalked off for offside,but Manchester United held on to win to maintain their second position on the log.

Chelsea drop to the 5th position after Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 1-0 to go two points clear of the Defending Champions.

Manchester United Coach, Jose Mourinho described the win as a very special one because it was against the defending champions

"It is not special because it is Chelsea, it is very special as we beat the champions, who are a fantastic team, who are very difficult to beat and because this is the three points that keep us in second place, which is the place we are fighting for.

"It opens a little gap, not much to Chelsea, and it is a very important result for us. It feels special as the players gave everything. It is not possible to win against a team with the quality of Chelsea without the quality we gave.

"We did not start well, Chelsea started much better, but we found our position on the pitch and found our concentration and we grew up throughout the game."

Chelsea Manager bemoaned his side inability to show consistency in the second half after impressing in the first half.

"We had a great chance to get a good result against Manchester United, but instead we talk about a defeat.

"You must be the best team at the end of the game, not just in the first half. We had a great chance to take three points here. Now we have to start to work this season as the league is very difficult and we need to fight for a place in the Champions League. I hope the players realise this soon.

"Luck is important for every team, but this season we have not been so lucky. It is disappointing after this performance to finish with a defeat."