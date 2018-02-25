CAF CL; Plateau United Draw Etoile Du Sahel, MFM Draw Moloudia

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Football Club of Lagos have been drawn with Mouloudia of Algeria in the second round of the CAF Champions League.

NPFL Champions, Plateau United will slug it out with Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia for a place in the Group Stage.

Defending Champions, Wydad Casablanca will play Williamsville FC of Ivory Coast, While TP Mazembe host Songo FC of Mozambique.

The First Leg will be played on the 6th and 7th of March while the second leg will take place on the 16th and 18th of March.

Wydad Casablanca (MAR , holders) v Williamsville (CIV )

Aduana Stars (GHA ) v Entente Setif (ALG )

Al Ahly (EGY ) v Mounana (GAB )

MFM (NGR ) v Mouloudia Alger (ALG)

Horoya (GUI) v Generation Foot (SEN)

Young Africans (TAN) v Township Rollers (BOT)

Gor Mahia (KEN) v Esperance (TUN)

Etoile Sahel (TUN ) v Plateau Utd (NGR )

Port (TOG ) v Al Hilal (SUD )

Zesco Utd (ZAM ) v ASEC Mimosas (CIV )

TP Mazembe (COD) v Songo (MOZ )

Difaa el Jadida (MAR) v V Club (COD)

Primeiro Agosto(ANG ) v Wits (RSA )

Rayon Sports (RWA ) v Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA )

First legs : March 6- 7 , second : March 16- 18

Note : winners qualify for Champions League group stage and losers drop to CAF Confederation Cup