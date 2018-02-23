Aigbogun Invites 28 Players For U-20 Africa Qualifiers

Newly-Appointed Nigeria U-20 Coach, Paul Aigbogun has invited 28 players for the qualifying series of the 2019 Africa U20 Cup Of Nations that will be hosted by Niger Republic.

The Last Edition of the Competition was staged in Zambia, the young Chipolopolo won the trophy by beating Senegal 2-0 in the final.

All invited players are to arrive at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja between Sunday, 25th February, and Monday, 26th February, with their international passports, birth certificates, and training kits.

The 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations will be hosted by Niger Republic.

Nigeria won the African U20 titles in 1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2005, 2011 and 2015, and won silver medals at the FIFA U20 World Cup in 1989 and 2005, after finishing third in the old USSR in 1985.

The Full List

Ejiogu (Niger Tornadoes); Detan Ogundare (Kogi United); Amos Obasogie (Insurance FC)

Ikouwem Udoh (Enyimba FC); Peter Eneji (Plateau United); Nur Muhammed (El-Kanemi Warriors); Wasiu Abdulazeez (Enyimba FC); Aniekieme Okon (Akwa United); Valentine Ozounwafor (Enyimba FC); Aminu Nuhu (Akwa United); Nazifi Yahaya (Kano Pillars); Isa Ndala (Nasarawa United); Adesina Gata (Akwa United); Alhassan Ibrahim (Kano Pillars); Douglas Achiv (Nasarawa United); Jamilu Muhammed (Kano Pillars); Mubarak Abdulsalam (Wikki Tourists); Sadiq Abdullahi (Nasarawa United); Akila Jadima (MFM FC); Charles Agbo (El-Kanemi Warriors); Frank Kappe (Katsina United); Idris Said (Niger Tornadoes); Ospino Egbe (MFM FC); Malachy Chibuzor (Rivers United); Sunday Anthony (El-Kanemi Warriors); Abiodun Joseph (Sunshine Stars) ; Nurudeen Mudashiru (ABS FC); Waheed Adebayo (MFM FC); Mubarak