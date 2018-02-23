Guardiola - City Will Try To Beat Arsenal To Win Carabao Cup

Manchester City Coach, Pep Guardiola has revealed the fitness level of his players ahead of the Carabao cup final against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Spaniard also disclosed that Bravo will remain in goal in the final due to his impressive performances in the competition

He also confirmed during his pre-match conference that Gabriel Jesus will face a late fitness test after he completed his third training session since recovering from an injury.

“I don’t know if he (Sterling) will be ready,” Guardiola said during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“Sterling had a muscle problem against Basel. I don’t know if he will be ready.

“We will see about Gabriel. Everyday he is getting better.”

The Spaniard also confirmed that Claudio Bravo will be in goal for the final and also adds that his side will play without fear to win.

“If not for Claudio Bravo we would not be in the final. He deserves to play the final. He will play. The locker room is more important. Without him, we would not be here,” Guardiola said.

“Finals are special but to be there you have to win the quarter-finals, semi-finals. It depends how brave you are; the courage you play these kinds of games. Don’t have regrets.

“Don’t be scared to play the final, be brave, try to score. We are going to try.

“Congratulations to Wigan again – but on Sunday we play a final. We want to enjoy it. We will try to win the title.

“It’s not for me, it’s for the club. We are here to win the titles. We are involved in three. The first step was to arrive in the final, we are in it.”

On the usage Video Assistant Refeering for the final, Guardiola stated he needed time to reflect on the new innovation.

“I don’t have an opinion on VAR. Not at all. I have to see and think how it works. We always need new ideas to take football in the right direction. I don’t have an opinion right now, I need time.”