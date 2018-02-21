Messi Saves Barcelona From Defeat, Bayern Spank Besiktas

Chelsea against Barcelona lived up to the billing as the Match of the Round,as both teams gave the supporters a lot to savour.

Eden Hazard was presented with the first real chance of the match in the 5th minute,but his left foot strike went just off the target.

Barcelona started dominating possession, Paulinho could have given the Blaugrana the lead in the 16th minute when he met Messi's cross with a weak header.

Barcelona had over 70% of the possession but they couldn't create a decent opening, Willian hit the bar twice in quick succession.

Both Teams could not break the deadlock as the first half ended goalless.

Barcelona began the second half as they ended the first by dominating possession, but Chelsea took the lead against the run of play when Willian curled in a right low strike from the edge of the box to send the Stamford Bridge supporters into jubilation.

Lionel Messi capitalized on a defensive error from Christensen to restore parity for Barcelona, the youngster's pass was intercepted by Iniesta who set up Messi to score his first ever goal against Chelsea.

Antonio Conte said Chelsea were unlucky but he is proud of his players for playing to instructions.

"We were very close to the perfect game. One mistake and we know very well when you make a mistake against Barcelona and players like Messi, Suarez and Iniesta you pay.

"It is a pity. I am very proud for my players. They followed what we prepared.

"It's a pity. tonight we were a bit unlucky.

"I think when you play this game you must have a plan and respect the characteristics of the opponent. Our plan was really god. The effort of the players was great, we are talking about 1-1 and maybe we deserved more."

Barcelona Coach, Ernesto Valverde said Chelsea made life difficult for his team they are happy with a draw.

"The good thing is that we managed to get an error out of them and we got an equaliser. We go back to the Camp Nou happy," said Barca boss Valverde.

"I think the equaliser was very important. They might be happy with the result and we have to be respectful of their style of play. They pressed us very high and made life difficult for us.

Meanwhile Bayern Munich dismantled Turkish giant, Besiktas 5-0 at the Allianz Arena .

Besiktas Defender, Vida was sent off in the 16th minute for a professional foul, Besiktas could not contain the rampaging Bavarians after going a man down.

Thomas Muller gave Bayern Munich the lead in the 43rd minute before Kingsley Coman doubled the lead in the 54th minute.

Thomas Muller completed his brace in the 66th minute before Robert Lewandoski added his own brace to put the tie beyond the reach of the Turkish giant.