Nigeria, Jamaica just made Winter Olympics history

Bobsledders from Nigeria and Jamaica made history at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Tuesday.

In the two-women bobsleigh event, Nigeria's Seun Adigun and Akuoma Omeoga became the first bobsled team to represent an African nation . Alongside skeleton athlete Simidele Adeagbo , they are also the first athletes from their country to compete in a winter olympiad.

Jamaica's Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell, meanwhile, became the Caribbean island's first Olympic female bobsledders — following a tricky week in which their coach, Sandra Kiriasis, resigned and put their competition into jeopardy after she threatened to take the team's bobsled .

They follow in the footsteps of Jamaica's bobsled team at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada. Their story inspired the movie “ Cool Runnings .”

Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs led the two-woman bobsleigh field after the first heat. Jamaica secured joint 17th place out of 20 . Nigeria finished last.