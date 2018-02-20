Moses, Oshoala Win First Ever NFF Award

By Ibrahim Taiwo , The Nigerian Voice Sports

By Ibrahim Taiwo , The Nigerian Voice Sports

Super Eagles and Chelsea star, Victor Moses, has been named Player of the Year for Men while Asisat Oshoala won Player of the Year for Women in the maiden edition of the 2018 Aiteo/Nigeria Football Federation awards

The Award Ceremony took place inside the Grand Ballroom of the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday.

Plateau United Coach, Kennedy Boboye won the Coach of the Year Award.

Enyimba Left Back, Ikouwem Udoh was named the Young Player of the Year ahead of Stephen Odey and Nura Mohammed.

Ann Chijine won the Women's Coach of the Year Award ahead of Edwin Okon and Whyte Ogbonna.

MFM's Sikiru Olatubosun won the Goal of the Year Award while Remo Stars won the Fair Play award.

Football Development Award was given to Channels TV for their contributions to the development of the game at the grassroots.

The Platinum award was presented to FIFA President, Gianni Infantino.

The Nigeria Football Federation also announced the Legends XI which includes the likes of Ann Chiejine, Felix Owolabi, Austine Eguavoen, Christian Chuwku, Uche Okechuwku, Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Okocha, Segun Odegbami, Mercy Akide-Udoh, Adokiye Amiesimaka and Thompson Usiyen.

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad, FIFA General Secretary, Fatma Samoura graced the event.

Former Nigeria internationals Segun Odegbami, Austin Okocha, Friday Ekpo, Christian Chukwu, Mutiu Adepoju, Daniel Amokachi, Garba Lawal, Emmanuel Okala, Felix Owolabi, Wilson Oruma, Femi Opabunmi, Ann Chiejine, Rita Nwadike were also present at the ceremony.