FA Cup: Wigan Stun Manchester City

League One Leaders, Wigan Athletic beat Manchester City 1-0 at the DW Stadium to send Mega-Rich City out of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Latics showed character and resilience to frustrate City who dominated possession from start to finish.

Fabian Delph was sent off on the stroke of half-time for a heavy challenge on Max Power.

The First Half ended 0-0 but the game came to life in the second half when Will Grigg broke the deadlock in the 79th minute to send the Latics supporters into jubilation

Will Grigg is the highest goal scorer in the competition after scoring his 7th goal against City.

Man City will turn their attention to the league cup final against Arsenal after their quadruple dream has been shattered by Wigan.

Pep Guardiola Congratulated Wigan in his post-match conference

"Congratulations to Wigan for the qualification. We did absolutely everything, we made a mistake and this kind of game is like a final. OK, we accept the defeat. Congratulations to the winner."

Wigan Manager, Paul Cook could not hide his excitement after his side shock win against City

"It feels great. It's such a severe test. They're such a strong side and move the ball so well. We had to ride our luck at times and the sending-off is always a big incident.

"Our lads deserve credit for their work. Some of the blocks they made were outstanding and to beat Man City you have to do that."