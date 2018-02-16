Beach Soccer Eagle Star, Abu Azeez Joins Ebi Onome At Temple Management

Three-time Nigerian Beach Soccer star, Abu Azeez Abolaji is the latest Nigerian sports person to trust their brand in the safe hands of foremost talent agency, Temple Management Company.

The newly signed Enugu Rangers forward now joins an array of some of Nigeria’s finest sports personalities who are now represented by the Pan-African talent agency.

Others are Super Falcon Defender, Ebi Onome, Sprint champion, Seye Ogunlewe, Tennis Starlet, Marylove Edwards and teenage Golf sensation, Georgia Oboh.

Temple Management are also the brains behind the successful handling of the history-making Nigerian Bobsled team who are now competing in Pyeongchang, South Korea at the ongoing Winter Olympics.

Speaking at the corporate Headquarters of the organization, Abu revealed his optimism at working with his new management. He disclosed: “Last year, I started to see my colleague, Ebi Onome raving about Temple Management on social media. Not long after, I saw one of my all-time favourite artistes, 9ice do the same.

“I took a keen interest to follow this organization closely on social media and made a resolve to continue to work hard with a hope that we will work together in the future. Now, I know I have a lot of work to do to make TMC proud of me. I have seen how they have helped to transform the brand of a lot of talented people and I have no doubts about what we can do together,” Azeez reveals.

Assuring the footballer of having his best interest at heart, Idris Olorunnimbe, Group Chief Executive, Temple Management expressed the commitment of the organization to shoulder the burden of his off-the-pitch brand and career as an influencer while he carries on with being the best on the field of play.