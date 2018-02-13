Moses Scores as Chelsea Spank West Brom

Chelsea returns back to winning ways in style by beating West Brom 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Having lost their last two league games,Conte took a big decision by dropping Cahill and Luis after a poor performance in the 4-1 defeat against Watford.

Christensen and Rudiger replaced the duo, both gave good account of themselves.

They Started on a sad note for West Brom and Sturbridge when he hobbled off in the 3rd minute.

The game started on a frenetic pace but Chelsea looked like the old Chelsea we use to know.

Eden Hazard opened the scoring for Chelsea against the run off play when he exchanged passes with Giroud before finishing with aplomb.

Nigerian International, Victor Moses added the second to increase Chelsea's Lead, Eden Hazard got his second goal to put the icing on the Cake for the champions.

Meanwhile Antonio Conte reacts to Chelsea's Victory against West Brom in his Post Match Conference

"I think tonight was very important for us to get three points and win the game, especially for confidence. When you lose in a bad way two game's the confidence goes down.

"It was important for the players to have a couple of days to rest and tonight is a good win.

"We started the game with not a lot of confidence and made a couple of mistakes. West Brom could have scored. Then I think when we scored we controlled, dominated and had many chances. It's important to go through this bad moment but the most important is to get the win.

"Now we have the FA Cup on Friday and want to go through to the next round, then Barcelona. It will be important to find the right confidence."