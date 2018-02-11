Plateau United Beat Eding Sports, MFM Drew,Akwa United Lost

Plateau United began their CAF Champions League Campaign in Style by thrashing Eding Sports of Cameroon in their preliminary round first leg in Jos.

The Trio of Oghene Elijah, Sunday Ingbede and Joshua Obaje were on the scorer sheet for the NPFL Champions.

Plateau United took the lead in the 20th minute when Elijah scored from the rebound after Tosin Omoyele's penalty was saved by Eding Goalkeeper.

However,Two late goals from Sunday Ingbede and Joshua Obaje put the icing on the cake for the Kenny Boboye led team.

Eding Sports only goal was scored in the 85th minute but it was correctly ruled out by the officials for Offside.

The second led will be played on the 20th of February in Cameroon.

Meanwhile MFM FC started their Debut CAF Champions League on a positive note by playing out a 1-1 draw against Real Bamako in Mali.

The Olukoya boys took the lead in the 15th minute,but the lead lasted for only two minutes before Giscard restored parity for the Malians.

The Match became very tight with both sides trying to be cautious and not leaving any space for each other to exploit.

MFM held on to the result to take a slim advantage in the tie ahead of the second leg which will be played in Agege on the 20th of February.

Akwa United lost at home to the Hawks of Gambia in the Second Tier of the CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup at the Goodswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo 1-2.

The Promise Keepers started the game on a brighter note,dominating possession in the early part of the game,but their Profligacy in front of goal cost them dearly.

The Visitors took the lead in the 11th minute when Mohammed Jallow broke the hearts of the large scores of supporters cheering Akwa United, Lamine Chatty added the second in the 34th minutes before Victor Mbaoma scored Akwa United only goal in the 72nd minutes.

The second leg will be played in the Gambia in a Fortnight.