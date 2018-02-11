Newcastle stun Manchester United, Liverpool beat Southampton

Matt Ritchie’s first goal of the season for Newcastle condemned Manchester United to a 1-0 defeat at St James’ Park on Monday morning (NZ time).

The Scotland winger tucked Dwight Gayle’s lay-off into the bottom corner in the 65th minute of play on Tyneside.

The Red Devils missed a string of chances to take something from a ground at which manager Jose Mourinho is yet to win a league match.

A first Premier League win in five outings lifted Newcastle out of the relegation zone while leaving United 16 points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

“They fought like animals and animal is a good word in football and I hope they take it as a compliment,” Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho told Sky Sports of his opponents.

“They fought for their points and when they went in front they gave their lives to keep a clean sheet.

“I think it’s a beautiful way to win a football match.”

Meanwhile, goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool to a 2-0 victory at Southampton and up to third place.

Southampton, who were up against their former defender Virgil van Dijk on his return to St Mary’s, end the weekend in the relegation zone as their quest for a first home league win since November continues.

In the day’s other match, Socceroos midfielder Aaron Mooy was stretchered off in the second half of Huddersfield Town’s emphatic 4-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth.

Mooy had his head in his hands as he left the turf at the John Smith’s Stadium and it was later confirmed he had suffered a deep cut requiring stitches but no ligament damage.

Steve Mounie scored twice as Huddersfield lifted themselves out of the relegation zone. Mooy played a role in both goals, delivering the free kick Mounie met with a downward header past Asmir Begovic and later offering the square ball the Beninese striker wrong-footed past the goalkeeper.

“It was a huge win for all of us,” Hudderfield manager Davod Wagner said. “We said before the game that this is massive for us and that after Old Trafford we had the difficult fixtures behind us.

“Now it’s time to build up momentum against opponents which are in front of us, against whom we are more competitive.

“But it’s one thing to speak about it and another thing – and this shows character – to do it and the players have done that.”

PA