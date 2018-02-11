Siasia Hails NFF Deal With Nigeria Breweries

Former Super Eagles Coach , Samson Siasia has hailed the Nigeria Football Federation for tying up a deal with Nigeria Breweries.

The Bayelsa born Tactician is confident the Super Eagles will do well in Russia, and also urge the NFF and the Coaching crew not to leave any stone unturned in their preparation for the Mundial.

“It is a joyful thing for every Nigerian that we have qualified and going to fly our flag in Russia but as we all know, World Cup is all about preparations

“The coach and the FA need to do everything possible to carry out the World Cup plans. Fine, we have seen partnerships here and there but we need to do so much more.

“Personally, I will commend Nigerian Breweries for coming up to partner with the NFF, because they need something like that to make things easy for them ahead of the World Cup.

“And for Nigeria Breweries to partner the NFF, it means they believe in the Super Eagles and what Nigeria can do at the World Cup.”

Siasia also expressed his satisfaction with the Friendly games lined up for the Super Eagles to prepare adequately for the World Cup.

“Like I said that World Cup is all about preparations, I am happy to hear that we are playing friendly matches with England, Poland and a few others. These games will definitely help the coaches and the players to prepare well for the World Cup,” Siasia added.

Nigeria will play England, Poland,Serbia and Czech Republic before the World cup.