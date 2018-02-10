MFM Set For CAF Champions League Debut

Lagos Based, Church Owned NPFL Club, MFM FC are ready to take on Real Bamako in Mali for their first ever CAF Champions League match.

The Olukoya Boys qualified for the Continental Showpiece after finishing second behind Plateau United in the NPFL last season.

MFM FC have not been impressive in the new NPFL season winning only three out of their first seven NPFL matches, losing the other four.

MFM Coach,Fidelis Ikechukwu is worried about the club's recent form which is a serious concern as the team prepare to take on Real Bamako in Mali.

The Olukoya Boys are the first Lagos Based Club to qualify for the CAF Champions League after 13 Years.

Ilechukwu said: “We are facing a lot of challenges as our form, especially in away from home games have dropped drastically, which is a serious concern for us ahead of our trip to Mali.

“Our attack also hasn’t been sharp enough owing to the fact that we have not been able to get an adequate replacement for our all-time top scorer Stephen Odey, who joined Swiss outfit FC Zurich last year.

“So, we will try our utmost best to manage with what we have but much shouldn’t be expected from my team on the continent.’’