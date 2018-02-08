Plateau United Set For First Ever CAF Champions League Match

Plateau United Coach, Kennedy Boboye is confident his team is ready to face Eding Sport of Cameroon in the preliminary round of the 2018 CAF Champions League.

The NPFL Champions will host Eding Sport in Jos Tomorrow for their first-ever stint in the CAF Champions League.

Plateau United and MFM FC will be Representing Nigeria in the CAF Champions League, MFM have been paired with Real Bamako of Mali.

The Olukoya boys will be traveling to Mali for a date with Bamako on Sunday.

Boboye says his team have not been given any chance to succeed in their Maiden CAF Champions League experience.

We won the league last year by dint of hard work, and the players played to instructions,” Boboye told CAFOnline.com

“This year, we have been working hard and it is also good that the season started early enough which has given us good match practice ahead of our Total CAF Champions League match against Eding Sport.

“I went to watch Eding Sport and I know they are a very good side that plays compact football but we shall be ready for them.

“We are not worried about playing the first leg at home, the most important thing is to be able to showcase ourselves whether at home or away. We just need to play well and score some goals before going to Cameroon for the second leg.

“Last season, nobody gave Plateau United a chance in the league, but we were able to carry ourselves as a team; only a few people are giving us the chance to do well in the CAF Champions League but I’m satisfied with the quality of players we have and we are going to give a good account of ourselves.

“As a coach, I want to win laurels and at the same time, I want my team to play good football. Of course, you can’t win it all; there are some days you win, draw or lose but mine is to play good football anytime, any day.”