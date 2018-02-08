Messi is Better Than Maradona - Lineker

Former England International, Gary Lineker has hailed Messi for making Football look so simple and believes he is better than Maradona.

Gary Lineker who now works as a TV Pundit has waxed lyrical about Messi's unreal ability.

"Barcelona have been the best since Ronaldinho, Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta and, above all, Messi."Messi is from another world.

"The former England striker spoke further about Messi and his admiration for the Argentine."He does four or five things in a game that I have never done in my career," said Lineker. "He does amazing things, he's the best of all time

."I never thought that I'd see someone better than [Diego] Maradona; they say that Maradona won a World Cup and Messi hasn't, but Leo has four Champions League titles and Maradona has none."Barcelona play with 13 players because they have Messi."

Gary Lineker played for Barcelona between 1986 and 1989