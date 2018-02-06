Watford Spank Chelsea

Chelsea continued their poor run of form as they lost scandalously to Watford 4-1 at the Vicarage Road Stadium.

Watford started the Monday Night encounter on a brighter note causing a lot of problems for the Chelsea Defence.

Bakayoko was sent off in the first half before Courtous fouled Deulofeu in the 18 yard box, Deeney converted from the spot to compound Chelsea's woes.

The Blues toiled for an equaliser all to no avail,before Eden Hazard moment of brilliance restored parity for the defending champion.

But the Lead only lasted for some minutes before Watford took the initiative by scoring three goals to condemn Chelsea to another damaging defeat after losing 3-0 to Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Chelsea Defending was Calamitous and the players doesn't seem to be interested in fighting for under-fire manager, Conte.

Barcelona on Loan Star,Gerard Deulofeu produced a stunning performance to help his new club beat Chelsea.

Surely,All is not Well at Chelsea.

Roman Abramovich is not known to be patient with Managers irrespective of their Achievements.

Jose Mourinho was sacked after winning the League.

Roberto Do Matteo was sacked after delivering the Holy Grail, Uefa Champions League.