Conte Accepts Responsibility For Chelsea Loss

Chelsea Coach, Antonio Conte has reacted to Chelsea's 4-1 bashing against Watford.

The Italian says he his accepting the blame for the poor performance by his team.

Chelsea have conceded seven goals in their last two matches against Bournemouth and Watford.

Conte said in his Post Match Interview with the Media

"Two yellow cards in a few minutes, for sure you have to pay attention to avoid this situation.

"It was a difficult moment for us and then to go down 10 men and play with 10 players it wasn't good.

"I didn't see what happened with the penalty. We lost the game, I think we started in a bad way. We were very poor.

"We tried to pay football but I think today we didn't show this and we showed an uncomfortable situation with the ball.

"In this situation the fault is the coach - maybe I made a bad decision today with the starting XI. When you start in this way and play in this way you have doubt about the game. During the game it is difficult to change something, afterwards you can understand it and make bad decision.

"The second half I saw a great will but at the same time a lot of confusions. We don't play in this way. We have to accept this and fight a lot in this season. it will be very difficult for everything."

"I tried to warn everyone about the difficulty of our path in the league and Champions League. We performed very bad but maybe I made the mistakes with the starting XI today.

"My choice was very poor I think. It was very difficult to change something tonight."

Conte Was Asked about his Future and he Responded with a Tone of Assurance

"My position? It is the same. I stay here, try to work and put all myself in the work.

"The pressure? Which pressure? What is the pressure?

"I work - if this is enough it is, OK. Otherwise the club has to take another decision."