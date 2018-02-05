Rohr Reveals World Cup Camping Plans

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed his World Cup Camping plans and also disclosed that the team has been given a quarter-final target.

The German has also stated his plans to have 35 Players in Camp in Preparation for the Mundial in Russia.

“The idea is to have three players for every position in camp from where I would probably pick the best two each and three of the five goalkeepers for the World Cup in Russia. Some home-based players competing at CHAN in

Morocco will join the camp because of their good showing so far in the African cup of Nations championship,” the Franco/German coach stated.

“We have set a target to reach the quarter-final of the World Cup and for this reason, we have taken only the best players who are fit and in good form. We have a good program going to Russia with series of friendly games that will put us in shape for the World Cup”

Rohr also revealed that the good form shown by Ezenwa and Ajiboye at the just concluded CHAN has also shot them into his World Cup Programme, Particularly Ajiboye who has never been invited to the main Super Eagles team.

“Akpeyi and Enyeama are still in contention for World Cup places if they are in good health, fitness, and good form. But Ezenwa and Dele have been good, and if they continue to improve, we will love that because World Cup is a big stage,” Rohr concluded