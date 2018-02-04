Akindele - D' Tigers Will Qualify For 2019 FIBA World Cup

D' Tigers Star, Jeleel Akindele is confident that the Nigeria Basketball Male team will qualify for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China.

Nigeria have been drawn alongside Uganda, Rwanda and Mali in the qualifying series.

The last time Nigeria participated at the FIBA World Cup was in 2006 and Jeleel Akindele is sure of the team's ability to return Nigeria back to where they belong on the Continent.

Akindele who plies his Basketball Trade in Turkey in the Colours of Yalova Bid says the wait is over and the team is ready to make Nigerians Proud.

“I think it’s a burden. And it’s time we get back to where we belong as the number one team in Africa,” Akindele told FIBA.com.

“I expect nothing from D’Tigers but absolute fight,” Akindele added.

“Like every other burden and goal in life, it’s very important to achieve it, and we have set our eyes on that. I am confident in the team getting there.”

“Win or lose, you can rest assured the D’Tigers will go out and represent the country with pride. We always expect excellence from ourselves we will qualify.”

“It has driven us to the number one spot in African basketball and we plan on staying there for a while.”

Nigeria will slug it out with Rwanda,Mali and Uganda in a qualifying series in group B which starts on the19th of February 2018.

“People all around Africa know what we are about and they should bring their best game because we are bringing ours.”

“There is one goal that every team will have and that is to qualify for the FIBA Basketball World Cup. And we are willing to fight like hell to achieve that.”