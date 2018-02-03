Sanchez Scores First United Goal As City Fail To Beat Burnley

Manchester City played out a 1-1 draw against Burnley at the Turf Moor Stadium.

Danilo opened the scoring for the Citizens in the in the 22nd minutes before Gudmonsson cancelled out the goal to earn a point for Watford.

Manchester City have failed to win a Premier League game after scoring first for the first time in 26 matches, since a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in April 2017.

Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal for Manchester United since joining from Arsenal in the January Transfer window, Lukaku opened the scoring in the 52nd minutes before Sanchez added the second in the 68th minute to give United a deserved win against Struggling Huddersfield Town.

Brighton Albion beat West Ham 3-1 at the Amex Stadium courtesy cof goals from Glen Murray,Izquerido and Paul Grob before Chicharito scored a late consolation for West Ham.

Bournemouth beat Stoke City 2-1 to continue their mini resurgence ,Xerdan Shaqiri opened the scoring in the 5th minute before Joshua King restored parity in the 70th minute, then Mousset scored the winner in the 75th Minutes to hand Bournemouth a morale boosting win.

Leicester City and Swansea played out a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium.

While Southampton beat West From at the Hawthorns Stadium.

Liverpool and Tottenham will battle it out tomorrow.

Burnley - Manchester City 1:1

1Bournemouth - Stoke 2:1

Brighton - West Ham 3:1

Leicester - Swansea 1:1

Manchester United - Huddersfield 2:0

West Brom - Southampton 2:3