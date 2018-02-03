Pinnick Wants Home-Based To Win CHAN Trophy for Buhari

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick has urged the Home-Based Eagles to win the 2018 CHAN Trophy for President Muhammadu Buhari who has been supportive to the team since the beginning of the Competition.

The Home-based Eagles are due to play Host Country,Morocco in the Final on Sunday.

The Warri-Born Administrator has also hailed the team's fighting spirit and wants the team to win the first ever CHAN Trophy for Nigeria.

“On behalf of the NFF Executive Committee and the entire Nigerian football family, I praise you for your tremendous efforts in getting this far in the face of numerous challenges. You are great ambassadors of our dear nation,”

Pinnick said in a press release from the NFF.

“However, the truth is that you have raised the expectations of the Government and people of Nigeria back home, and now you just have to do all that it will take to win the Cup. President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) has been following with keen interest your campaign here, and the only way to compensate him for his support and encouragement is to go back home with the CHAN trophy.”