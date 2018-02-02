Wenger - Arsenal Need To Improve Defensively

Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger has admitted that he needs to find a solution to Arsenal's shambolic defending.

The Gunners have conceded 34 goals in 25 EPL matches this season same with Relegation-threatened West Brom Albion.

Our defensive numbers aren’t good enough,” Wenger said on Friday during his pre-match press conference.

“We needed strengthening because we have to improve our defensive numbers to make the top four.

“I will adapt to the difficulties we face and must see how the idea I have works. We are flexible – we can play with a back three or four.

It is a lack of focus in vital moments. At Swansea, we had 75 percent of possession and we are so obsessed with wanting to win the game.

“But it is about finding the balance.”

Wenger also said there is a possibility he could play his quartet of attacking players together if the need arises.

“It is always possible. Will I do it? Maybe – I don’t know,” he said.

“He (Aubameyang) started (training) yesterday (Thursday) but wasn’t completely well. I will see the medical department.

“He is a typical striker with great pace and a good ratio between games played and goals scored. He is a team player.”