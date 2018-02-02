CHAN; Ajiboye - We Want To Make History

Plateau United Goalkeeper, Dele Ajiboye says the Home-based Super Eagles team will give their best to ensure they beat host Country, Morocco in the 2018 CHAN Final on Sunday to win Nigeria first ever CHAN Trophy.

Dele Ajiboye came on for the Injured Ikechukwu Ezenwa in the semi-final win against Sudan on Wednesday to set up a final clash against Morocco.

Ajiboye who made a lot of impressive saves to keep the Super Eagles in the game including a double save in the 90th minute knows the threat posed by the host Nation

“We are on the verge of making history and can’t afford to go home without the trophy,”

“The hosts (Morocco) have a lot of quality players in their team and have played very well in this competition, but they are beatable.

“We have fought hard to get to this stage despite the injuries and the weather issue and it’s important to end the competition on a high.

“We know it will be difficult as the Moroccans will have a lot of fans cheering them in the stadium but God and the Nigerian spirit in us will see us through. “