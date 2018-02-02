Super Falcons Set For First Ever WAFU Cup

The Nigeria Football Federation have called up 35 Players to the Super Falcons Camp as preparation for the first ever Female Edition of the West African Union Cup gets underway.

The 2018 WAFU Cup will be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire from 10 February to 24.

It will be recalled that the Football Federation just announced Thomas Dennerby as the new coach of the Super Falcons.

The Super Falcons have won the African Women Cup of Nations a record eight times.

All players are expected to be at Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja on Thursday with their international passports.

GOALKEEPERS: Onyinyechukwu Okeke (Inneh Queens); Rita Akarekoh (Delta Queens); Chioma Nwankwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Oluwaseun Bello (Police Machine)

DEFENDERS: Ayomide Ojo (Police Machine); Kemi Famuditi (Confluence Queens); Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Opeyemi Aiyeniberu (Sunshine Queens); Mary Ologbosere (Rivers Angels); Sarah Ilodubah (Osun Babes); Joy Jegede (Delta Queens); Lilian Tule (Bayelsa Queens); Uju Okafor (Delta Queens)

MIDFIELDERS: Osas Igbinovia (Bayelsa Queens); Ihuoma Onyebuchi (Sunshine Queens); Oluwakemi Toriola (Police Machine); Ogechi Ukwuoma (Delta Queens); Folashade Ijamilusi (WAFA League); Peace Efih (Inneh Queens)

FORWARDS: Mary Anjor (Osun Babes); Mercy Amanze (Rivers Angels); Juliet Sunday (Sunshine Queens); Aminat Yakubu (Bayelsa Queens); Chinaza Uchendu (Rivers Angels); Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo Queens); Anam Imo (Nasarawa Amazons); Mariam Aluko (Confluence Queens); Rofiat Suleiman (Rivers Angels); Gift Monday (FC Robo Queens); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels); Precious Edewor (Ibom Angels); Chioma Wogu (Rivers Angels)