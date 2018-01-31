Home-Based Eagles Ready For Sudan Test

The Home-Based Eagles of Nigeria are on the verge of making history if they can beat Sudan in the Semi Final of the 2018 African Nation Championship CHAN Today in Marrakech, Morocco.

Nigeria will slug it out with Sudan for a place in the Final Tonight, while hosts, Morocco battle it out with Libya.

Salisu Yusuf is confident his team will do all they need to do to qualify for the final and win the Trophy for the first time.

Nigeria's best finish in the history of the Competition was in 2014 when a Stephen Keshi led side won Bronze in Ghana

''It has been a long journey from the qualifiers, and now we’re in the semis. We are ready to do the job. It is such a great feeling to be in the semis. We are focused and will work hard to reach the final,” Yusuf told CAF Website

“We made three changes to the last game due to injuries, and some players have been ruled out for Sudan game. Sunday Faleye is out, and we are still assessing Orji Kalu and Eneji Moses.

Yusuf also revealed his side will play attacking football to ensure they get early goals in the contest to unsettle their opponents.

“My attackers have done well in this tournament and their goals have brought us thus far. The most important is not how many goals you score, but the goal that pushes the team on.

“We have respect for Sudan, and for them to hold Morocco (tipped as favorites) to a 0-0 draw, means they are a good side. This means we have to work harder. For any team to reach the semis of a major tournament, it means they have done well.”

The Match is slated for 8;30 pm Nigerian Time.