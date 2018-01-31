Ahmed Musa Rejoins CSKA Moscow

Nigerian International, Ahmed Musa has ended his Nightmarish stay in England by joining his former club, CSKA Moscow on loan for the rest of the season.

Ahmed Musa joined Leicester City from the Russian Giant for £16m in 2016 and scored five goals in 33 games for the club.

The Kano Born Winger does not feature in Claude Puel's plan and he wants to play regular football in other to make the Nigeria Squad for the World Cup in June.

Claudio Ranieri sanctioned the signing of Musa before he was harshly dismissed, Craig Shakespeare took over towards the end of last season before he was also sacked.

Musa is excited to be back at CSKA Moscow

“I am very happy and proud to be back. This is truly my home, champion team that fights for the top awards and occupies highest places. I am back to the red-blue family!,” CSKA Tweeted on their verified Twitter handle.

Ahmed Musa scored 42 goals in 125 appearances for CSKA in his First Spell.

He also won three league titles in Russia one Russian Cup and three Super Cups, he also played in the Uefa Champions League.