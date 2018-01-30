Fanny Amun Tips Home Based Eagles For CHAN Glory

Former Golden Eaglets Coach, Fanny Amun is confident that the Home-Based Eagles will beat Sudan in the Semi Finals and also win the CHAN Trophy.

Fanny Amun was in charge of the Golden Eaglets team led by Nwankwo Kanu to win the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy in Japan.

“The Eagles have not been at their best so far in the competition and have managed to reach the semifinals,”

“I believe they would be unstoppable when they play at their full potential. The Nigerian never-say-die spirit has taken the team to this stage, it is time to step it to next level.

“When these boys peak, hopefully in the semifinals, they will be too hot to handle. Their semi-final opponents Sudan are good but I don’t see them stopping the Super Eagles at this stage of the competition. I see the Eagles peaking ahead of reaching the final.”

Fanny Amun is also tipping Captain, Ikechukwu Ezenwa to be in the Super Eagles Squad for the World Cup in Russia.

“Ezenwa has been improving with every game he plays for the Eagles and I must say based on this form, he should go to Russia but he needs to do more to be number one at the World Cup.

“I think a fully fit Enyeama will be a big plus for the Super Eagles in that he would either be number one or drive Ezenwa to bring out his best. He is doing well now but World Cup is a different thing entirely.”