Roger Federer Reveals his Success Secrets

Australian Open Champion, Roger Federer has praised his wife for her support in his career, the Swiss who won his 20th Grand Slam on Sunday also open up on the secret for his top performance even at the age of 36.

“I think by not overplaying, not playing every tournament possible,” he said on what keeps him going. “I enjoy practice, don’t mind the travel. Having a great team around me, they make it possible.” “Then, of course, my wife who makes it all possible.

Without her support, I wouldn’t be playing tennis anymore since many years. “But we had a very open conversation, if she was happy to do this or not, years ago. I’m happy that she’s super supportive, and she’s willing to take on a massive workload with the kiddies. “Same for me, because I wouldn’t want to be away from my kids for more than two weeks. This life wouldn’t work if she said no.”

Federer has also hailed his Parents for their unflinching support since he started playing Tennis

"At the end, it's seeing that my parents are incredibly proud and happy that I'm still doing it," he said.

"They enjoy coming to tournaments. That makes me happy and play better.

"Many puzzles need to fit together for me to be able to sit here tonight," he added.