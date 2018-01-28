Falconets Spank South Africa to Qualify for World Cup

The Falconets of Nigeria completed the job in style to Qualify for the U-20 World Cup by beating the Batsetsana of South Africa 6-0 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

The Christopher Danjuma led side had beaten the South Africans in polokwane a fortnight ago 2-0.

Robo Queens duo of Rasheedat Ajibade and Monday Gift scored a brace before Anam imo scored a brace of her own to confirm Nigeria's participation in the 9th edition of the FIFA U-20 Women World Cup.

Nigeria have qualified for every edition of the Age Grade Competition since and inception 16 years ago.

The 9th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals will hold in France 7th – 26th August 2018.

The NWPL is expected to Start in February.