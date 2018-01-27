LMC Punishes Nasarawa United For Crowd Trouble

The League Management Committee of the Nigeria Professional Football League has fined Lafia based NPFL Club, Nasarawa United for failure to control their fans and their inability to ensure adequate security during their week one fixture against Plateau United which they lost 2-1.

It will be recalled that Match Officials were beaten after the match in Lafia Township Stadium.

LMC announced via their Twitter Handle

“Nasarawa United failed to ensure adequate security, crowd control and restriction of unauthorized persons from restricted areas during the game,” the LMC tweeted from the official handle on Friday.

“Nasarawa United’s lack of crowd control & failure to restrict unauthorized persons from technical areas led to their supporters gaining unlawful access to the dressing room of the refs at half time.

“Furthermore, Nasarawa United’s failure to ensure adequate security, crowd control and restriction of unauthorized persons from restricted areas led to the attack and assault of match officials at half time and after the match.

“A fine of N1m has been imposed on Nasarawa United for failure to ensure adequate security and crowd control which violates #NPFL Framework and Rules

“Nasarawa United will also pay N1m, being compensation for assault on the match officials, that is N250,000 each to the referee, AR1, AR2 and 4th official (reserve ref).

“Nasarawa United have 48 hours to appeal the sanctions imposed or accept them.”