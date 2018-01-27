Dalung Wants Super Eagles To Win CHAN Trophy

Nigeria Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung and NFF President Amaju Pinnick have visited the Home Based Eagles in Morocco to relay President Buhari's message to the Players and Officials and assure the team of their unflinching Support.

The Super Eagles will slug it out with Angola on Sunday for a place in the Semi Final.

According to an NFF press release, Dalung said: “I want to appreciate you for all that you have done so far. Nigerians are very happy with you and now we have hope that the future of our football is bright.

“Our President is a sports-loving President and he is following everything that is going on here. I can tell you honestly that he is waiting eagerly to receive you after this tournament must have ended and you have won the trophy. Always remember that you are carrying the hopes and aspirations of 180 million passionate people. So be ready to fight for your country on the pitch and make your people happy.

“Don’t be distracted. Everything you need has been provided as the NFF president has said, so it is now left to you to show that desire and hunger to succeed.”

In his opening remarks, Pinnick said: “I want you guys to stand up and give the Honourable Minister a round of applause. We had an event in Casablanca earlier today and when we finished, I asked if he would want to speak to the team before returning to Nigeria (on Friday). Without hesitation he said yes.

So we had to travel by road for over four hours to see you. That shows the heart of a leader and a father.

“He has also ensured that we have your monies (for bonuses, allowances) for this competition from first game to the Final game on February 4, so the ball is now in your court. As a federation, the NFF is very proud of you and what you have done so far. We believe in you. We know you can make history and win this tournament for Nigeria for the first time. Please stay focused, determined and disciplined. Give your 100% and even more to make sure this trophy goes to Nigeria.”

Similarly, Super Eagles Captain, Ikechukwu Ezenwa assured the Minister of the team's willingness to make Nigeria Proud and win the first ever CHAN Trophy for Nigeria.

Ezenwa also thanked the Minister and NFF President for paying a Morale boosting visit to the team in Tangier.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa said: “It is a privilege to be here to represent Nigeria. From our first day in camp we spoke to ourselves and decided on the slogan, ‘Operation Do Nigeria Proud.’

“We are very focused and determined and our approach is to take it one at a time. We want to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR for his interest in our success. We will continue to work hard to ensure that we present this CHAN trophy to him in Nigeria. We also want to say a big thank you to the Sports Minister, our lawmakers and the NFF president for all that they have done and are still doing for us.”