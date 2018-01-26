Laloko - Nigeria Need Enyeama for World Cup

Former NFF Technical Director, Kashimawo Laloko has expressed concerns over the lack of experience by the Super Eagles Goalkeepers few months to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Laloko who is a seasoned football administrator says he does not think the likes of Akpeyi, Ezenwa, and Uzoho have the experience and exposure to be in between the sticks for Nigeria at the biggest stage of world football.

The Owner of the famed Pepsi Football Academy also called for the resolution of any dispute between NFF and Vincent Enyeama to allow the Lille goaltender to make a return to the Super Eagles.

According to him, the world cup is a big stage for the big players and not for learners or freshers, insisting on the recall of Vincent Enyeama back to the Eagles first team.

“I’ll say we should bury the hatchet and get all those who will help us to come together and play. Enyeama, I think should be invited. Those three goalkeepers – Ezenwa, Akpeyi, and Uzoho are not matured enough to be in post for the Super Eagles in Russia.

“Let me start with the one from South Africa, Akpeyi is a fidgeting goalkeeper, no confidence and never given us luck. Ezenwa gives us a lot of luck but he’s too young; whether he’ll collapse in the face of very good players in the World Cup is another question and for Uzoho, that one has no experience as long as I’m concerned.

“I think we’ve to appeal to Enyeama to come and assist us. He’s our best goalkeeper with bags of World Cup experience. But if we decide to go ahead with those immature three goalkeepers then we should be ready to face a big goalkeeping problem, “he said.