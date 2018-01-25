Nigeria Set To Host Wrestling Championship

President of Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali is confident Team Nigeria will make the country proud as they prepare to take on the rest of Africa at the 2018 African Wrestling Championship in Port-Harcourt, Nigeria.

Over 80 Wrestlers are expected to don the colors of Nigeria at the Tournament which is billed to hold at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Civic Centre in Port Harcourt, from the 7th to 11th February 2018.

This is the First Time Nigeria will be hosting the Africa Wrestling Championship and the NWF President, Daniel Igali is optimistic about the chances of Team Nigeria.

“We are marginally prepared because we know what is at stake and we are ready to do the country proud next month,”

“From all the reports and personal experiences, we are good to go.”

“I think we need to continue with what we are doing.

“This week, I think will be a very critical week because we need to start looking at putting finishing touches ahead of the tournament.

“When you are training at this level, the second week of a tournament is a critical week because you need to tie things up. The last week is normally not as serious anymore-it’s a taper week.

“If we continue with this trend, we should do well, but putting up a 100% performance is all we need from them.

“What I’ve always told our athletes is ‘if you give 100% effort in your endeavors on the mat, the results will come.”