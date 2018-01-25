TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sports News | 25 January 2018 12:47 CET

Minister barred from distributing Buhari's campaign material

By The Rainbow
The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu was on Wednesday stopped from distributing President Muhammadu Buhari's re-election election campaign caps at the cabinet meeting.

Shittu, who put on the cap with the inscription 'Continuity '19: Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo', had brought a bag containing the caps for distribution to cabinet members.

Sources at the meeting said the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, disallowed the planned distribution of the caps.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo had Tuesday advised Buhari against seeking re-election

Last Saturday, Shittu had inaugurated the Southwest zonal office of Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation in Ibadan, Oyo State. (Daily Trust)

 


