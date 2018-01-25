Aguda scores to hand Rangers 1-0 victory over Katsina United to

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Wednesday secured a 1-0 victory over visiting Katsina United FC in a 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 4 fixture.

Godwin Aguda scored in the 78th minute to give the Flying Antelopes their first victory in the match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

Both clubs had laboured for the game's first 45 minutes without a goal, but the introduction of Kelvin Itoya and Anyaora Ugonna after the interval raised the home team's game.

Speaking after the match, Rangers' Technical Adviser Olugbenga Ogunbote said his team would get better as the league progresses.

“We are just trying to be careful with the players so that we will not lose them to injuries. This is what brought about the early rotation.

“By the time the team gels, we are going to see good football and respectable results.

“For now, the players performed with pressure, maybe because they have not won at home this season.

“Next home match will all be better than what was witnessed today,'' Ogunbote said.

Katsina United FC's coach, Abdullahi Biffo, frowned at the manner his team lost the match.

“I am not happy because my players gave Rangers lots of respect. But in spite of that they played well.

“Rangers were lucky to have capitalised on the goalkeeper's error to score the only goal of the match.

“We have been playing well in spite of the team's young age, and, according to my philosophy, the players have to do better to get it right,'' Biffo said.(NAN)