Football News | 24 January 2018 07:02 CET

Nigeria Beat Equatorial Guinea

By Ibrahim Taiwo , The Nigerian Voice Sports

Home based Eagles brushed aside Equatorial Guinea to book a place in the Quarter Finals of the 2018 CHAN.

Equatorial Guinea took the lead through Eyama Nsi in the 40th minute to give them a first half win.

The Super Eagles came out all gun blazing in the second half, much maligned Lobi Stars Striker,Anthony Okpotu restored parity for Nigeria in the 58th minute before Dayo Ojo scored a contender for a goal of the tournament when he scored a screamer, Veteran Rabiu Ali put the icing on the cake when he converted from the spot after Okpotu was fouled in the box.

Nigeria are through to the quarter Finals alongside Libya who beat Rwanda 1-0 at the death. Nigeria's victory ensured Equatorial Guinea finished bottom of the group .


