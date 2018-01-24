Real Madrid Football Academy begins In Rivers State in March 2018

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers said on Tuesday that the management of Real Madrid Football Club would lay the foundation for the construction of the Real Madrid Football Academy in Rivers state by the first week of March 2018.

The Governor who dropped the hint in Port Harcourt in an interactive session with Sports Editors noted that the Academy would be completed in six months time.

Governor Wike stressed that the Real Madrid Football Academy would turn around the business of football in Rivers.

He said that the packages that had been provided in the Real Madrid Football Academy project would help in producing quality international stars from the State.

The Governor noted that his administration would also complete the Academy started by the Chibuike Amaechi's administration in Etche Local Government Area.

He stated that the Academy in Etche would also be developed as a sports academy.

The Governor noted that the State Government would collaborate with a non governmental organisation to build a swimming institute at the Diete Spiff Civic Centre in Port Harcourt.

“Sports is a major revenue earner that cannot be disregarded by any government worth its salt. This administration will continue to support sports,” he added.

The National President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Mr Honour Sirawo lauded Governor Wike for his commitment to the development of Sports.

The President of Nigerian Wrestling Federation, Mr Daniel Igali said the Rivers State Government is ready for the successful hosting of the African Wrestling Championship in Port Harcourt.[ NAN]