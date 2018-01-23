CHAN 2018; Nigeria Set To Take On Equatorial Guinea

The Home Based Eagles are ready to take on Equatorial Guinea in other to finish as the group winner in group c

Salisu Yusuf spoke to the media on the task ahead of his team, he also reiterated his support for under-fire Striker, Tony Okpotu who has struggled to find his scoring boots in Morocco after scoring 19 goals in the NPFL Last Season.

“We created a balance in the squad, at the back we have Orji as the most experienced player. Likewise, Ali in the midfield and Okpotu is the most experienced in the attack. Okpotu gives us balance and maturity we needed in the final third, he did well and played according to our plans against Libya.

“He ensured that Libya didn’t find space to build up from the back (their last group match), Okpotu makes it easy for Ibrahim Mustapha to come in and run down through the channels. Okpotu will always be favorite to start.”

Salisu on the challenge Equatorial Guinea pose to Nigeria:

“It will be a tough game, the desired result will not come easy. They are playing for pride and such opposition are always difficult to beat. They have their pride to protect and they will fight hard not to lose all three matches. The game is important to us, this is the most difficult hurdle in the group stage and we must win to progress.

“They are not a bad team, against Rwanda, they contested the game very well and conceded very late in the game. They won’t go down easily, they only had a bad tournament which can happen to any team.”

On Nigeria having scored just one goal in CHAN 2018

Salisu: “I think the most important thing in group games is for us to qualify to the next round of the tournament, we want to reach the quarter-final and we know for the team to progress we need to score goals. However, the numbers of goals don’t matter at this level, accumulated points are the most important.”

Salisu believes the team learned lessons from the shocker in Rwanda:

“We have four players in the 2016 squad currently in Morocco with the team and the communication among the group is challenging, we learned a lot of lessons in Rwanda and we have been able to correct those mistakes that could hurt the team. We have to motivate the players, they have to fight all through the game and we hope everything will favor us.”

The weather in Tangier or Agadir? And his preferred selection of Nigeria’s matchday squad.

“The weather in Tangier was very cold and the weather in Agadir looks similar to what we have in the North in Nigeria. The focus is to win the game and finish as group leader.

“We select our line-up based on players form, attitude and their mentality. We might make one or two changes but we won’t overhaul the starting eleven we saw in the previous two games.

The Match is billed for 8pm Nigerian time