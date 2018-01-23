Chelsea's Kenedy on his way to Newcastle, deal could be done in next 24 hours

As Chelsea near a deal with Emerson Palmieri from Roma, a deal with Kenedy seems to be near. Reports are saying that Kenedy is on his way now to Newcastle to complete a medical and finalize a loan deal lasting 6 months. Rafa Benitez has been wanting this deal since the Summer Transfer Window but that was contingent on Chelsea finding a replacement. Now the stars are finally aligning.



Kenedy, a 21-year-old who primarily plays left-back, has appeared only in 6 matches this season, none of which have been in the Premier League. In fact, Kenedy has only appeared on the bench for the Blues 4 separate times in the Premier League, 3 of those times being the first matches of the season. But Benitez is not worried by his lack of appearances for Chelsea and it is believed that Kenedy will play big minutes for the Toon.

Newcastle's biggest problems are not usually thought of to be in the back four of the lineup, but with Kenedy's offensive abilities on the wing opposite of Deandre Yedlin's speed, Newcastle could pose a threatening counter attack. It's a welcoming sight to see a target finally accept a deal, but there is much more work to do in order for Newcastle to feel comfortable staying up.