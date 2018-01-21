EPL Round Up,Chelsea Trash Brighton, Arsenal Brush Aside Palace and Many More

EPL Defending Champion,Chelsea return to winning ways in style by thrashing Newly Promoted Brighton on Saturday 4-0.

Eden Hazard opened the scoring in the 3rd minute before Willian finished off an exquisite pass from Batshuayi to give the blues a 0-2 Lead in the first half.

Chelsea continued where they left off in the first period by scoring the third goal through the impressive Eden Hazard who scored a wonderful individual goal,Victor Moses scored his first goal of the season to put the icing on the cake for Chelsea.

Arsenal thrash Crystal Palace 4-1 courtesy of goals from Nacho Montreal,Alex Iwobi,Koscielny and Lacazette.

Arsenal scored three goals in the opening 13 minutes, the fastest a team have taken a 3-0 lead in a Premier League match since the Gunners did so themselves seven years ago.

Runaway EPL Leaders,Manchester City beat Out of Form Newcastle United 3-1 courtesy of Sergio Aguero's hat trick.

City restored their 12-point lead at the top. The Magpies remain in the 15th position

Second-half goals from Joe Allen and Mame Biram Diouf gave Paul Lambert a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in his first match as Stoke City manager.

Manchester United beat Burnley 1-0 at the Turf Moor Stadium courtesy of Anthony Martial's strike in the second half.

Leicester City return to winning ways by beating struggling Watford 2-0 courtesy of goals from Jaimie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez.

Everton played out a 1-1 draw with West Brom at Goodison Park ,Jay Rodriguez gave West Brom the lead before Niasse came off the bench to restore parity for Everton.

West Ham United also played out a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at the Olympic stadium,Ryan Fraser gave the cherries the lead in the 71st minute before Chicharito scored the equaliser for West Brom.

Action resumes today in the EPL as Southampton host Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium

On Monday night In-Form Liverpool Visit struggling Swansea at the Liberty stadium in Wales.