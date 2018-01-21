Manchester United cut ambitious Burnley to size at Turf Moor

Burnley was game, but is now winless in eight league matches to slip eighth on the table.

United up to 53 points

Martial scores in third-straight

Burnley down to eighth

Shots even at 12

Anthony Martial scored and Manchester United kept its fifth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions as Manchester United beat Burnley 1-0 on Saturday at Turf Moor.

United moves nine points shy of Man City before the leaders host Newcastle on Saturday.

Burnley was game, but is now winless in eight league matches to slip eighth on the table.

A first half which provided nearly nothing was mercifully changed almost 10 minutes into the second half, when Martial fooled Nick Pope with a laser shot from the edge of the 18.

Burnley had plenty of chances to level it, in particular when no one could get on the end of Johann Berg Gudmundsson's inviting ball through the 18.

Jesse Lingard saw a late chance to pad the lead stymied by a Ben Mee block, and Pope denied Martial in the 88th.