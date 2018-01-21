TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

21 January 2018

Manchester United cut ambitious Burnley to size at Turf Moor

By The Rainbow
Burnley was game, but is now winless in eight league matches to slip eighth on the table.

  • United up to 53 points
  • Martial scores in third-straight
  • Burnley down to eighth
  • Shots even at 12

Anthony Martial  scored and Manchester United kept its fifth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions as Manchester United beat Burnley 1-0 on Saturday at Turf Moor.

United moves nine points shy of Man City before the leaders host Newcastle on Saturday.

A first half which provided nearly nothing was mercifully changed almost 10 minutes into the second half, when Martial fooled  Nick Pope  with a laser shot from the edge of the 18.

Burnley had plenty of chances to level it, in particular when no one could get on the end of Johann Berg Gudmundsson's inviting ball through the 18.

Jesse Lingard  saw a late chance to pad the lead stymied by a  Ben Mee  block, and Pope denied Martial in the 88th.


