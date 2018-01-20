Yusuf - Home Based Eagles Will Improve

Home Based Eagles Coach, Salish Yusuf has assured Nigerians that the team will keep working hard after beating Libya 1-0 in their last outing.

Yusuf said in his Post match Press Conference.

“They contested for every ball. I think our tactics to close them down with their short passes worked for us in the encounter.

“We deployed a different strategy, a 4-2-3-1 formation as against the 4-3-3 which we adopted in our first game against Rwanda. This helped us to nullify the Libyan team from penetrating through our defence from the middle because we had more men behind the ball when we were on the defensive.”

“Also our wingers did well to close down the space. The strength of our opponents depends on how we play. We look forward to the next game with all humility.”

“We now have four points but we must still work harder.

“Our goal is to win the remaining match to stay here in Tangiers.”

Nigeria will take on Equatorial Guinea in their last match on Tuesday