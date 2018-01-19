Adebayor: Why I Hate Arsenal

Former Arsenal Striker, Emmanuel Adebayor has revealed why he hates his former Club, Arsenal and the way Wenger treated him.

The Togolese International said he would 'always love' Jose Mourinho because of his honesty

Adebayor told Turkish television show Beyond The Game: 'Mourinho is one of the managers I loved and will always love.

He is one of the [most] honest managers I have met in my career, which is crazy because most of the managers are all kind of like fake.

'As an example, I had a meeting with Arsene Wenger in his office when he told me I had to leave because he doesn't see my future anymore in Arsenal.

“I was like 'I'm going to stay.' He was like 'no there is not even a fight organized. We are not going to organize any fight for you. You move out or you stay here and don't play any games.'

“So I didn't have any other choice than joining Man City which I was very happy to join.

“And the next day when I joined Manchester City I saw him doing a press conference in London saying that I wanted to leave because the money was big and everything and since that day that is where the hate for Arsenal came from.

"Not the fans because the fans are the first English fans to sing my name in London.

“Even today when I watch them play I want them to win but at the same time I want them to lose because the anger in me is too big.”

"I play for the club for three and a half years. They bought me for three or four million they sold me for 27 million they still calling me names. Are they still telling me I leave for money?

"You bought me for three million I still have five years of the contract and you let me go for 20 million more and you are telling me I am the one leaving for money and abusing me.

“You can insult me no problem, but telling me my father washes elephants?

Adebayor added: “Mourinho is a manager that wants to win a trophy no matter what it takes, even if he has to park the bus, the train or a plane he just wants to win and will do everything it takes to win.

“He will not sleep. He will work 24 hours to win one game and Arsene just loves to bring kids in and make them become big players. He is like a teacher.”