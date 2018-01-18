Wenger Reveals Arsenal Transfer Plans

Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger has responded to Rumours Linking the Gunners with moves for Aubameyang, Malcolm and Johnny Evans.

Wenger also confirms that Alexis Sanchez is close to joining Manchester United.

Wenger said in his pre-match press conference “I wouldn’t like to come out on the numbers, that’s a United problem,” he added. “I respect United because they generate the money they pay for their own resources.

“United is a club very well managed financially and of course on the pitch so that’s why I don’t have any problem with the money they pay.”

Wenger was then asked if Arsenal fans have to accept the club cannot compete with the financial power of United and City.

He said: “Financially yes. That doesn’t mean we can’t compete on the pitch. “We did the maximum we could afford to do.”

Wenger insisted Arsenal would like to keep Jack Wilshere whose contract is expiring at the end of the season.

Wenger said: “We know what we want. We want him to stay. “After that, we have to find a financial agreement with Jack that is good for him. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

When asked about the potential arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wenger said: “I have nothing to add on that. This kind of thing is better when it’s secret and when you don’t comment before announcing it when it’s over the line.

“Would he fit in? Yes because the character can be a very positive note and negative but overall you look at the achievement of a player over his career and when it’s been positive the character has been used in a positive way.”

Wenger dismissed the reported signing of Bordeaux forward Malcom in January.

“No. I don’t think we are close to doing that. No, I don’t think so,” then added concerning Jonny Evans: “There’s nothing to add at the moment.”