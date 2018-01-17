TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sports News | 17 January 2018 22:12 CET

Nadal through to Australian Open Third Round

By Ibrahim Taiwo , The Nigerian Voice Sports

Top seed Rafael Nadal advanced to the last 32 of the Australian Open by shrugging off the challenge of Argentina's Leonardo Mayer in Melbourne.

Nadal beat world number 52, Mayer 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in two hours 38 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

"I'm happy to be in the third round and the second victory in a row is very important news for me," said Nadal.

"Leonardo is a player with big potential, he hits the ball so strong. He is a very dangerous opponent.

"This tournament is my favourite of the year, so I want to stay here as long as possible."

Nadal lost the 2017 Australian Open final against Roger Federer.

    Nadal will play Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur in the next round.


    I love you people George
    By: george

    About Us

    Services

    News

    Sports

    Opinions

    Entertainment

    Directories

    • FaceTwitterGoogle+

    All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2018, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
    Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists